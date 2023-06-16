Embraer delivers the sixth C-390 Millennium aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force

Aircraft is the first delivered to the FAB in the Full Operational Capability configuration.

Aircraft will be operated by First Troop Transport Group (1º GTT) at Anápolis Air Force Base, in Goiás.

Embraer today delivered the sixth C-390 multi-mission aircraft to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB). This is the first aircraft delivered in the Full Operational Capability (FOC) configuration. The FOC certificate confirms that the project meets all the requirements defined by the FAB and that the aircraft can carry out all missions for which it was designed. The other aircraft already delivered to the FAB will be updated to operate with their full capabilities. In addition, all aircraft to be exported could receive these capabilities.

First Troop Transport Group (1º GTT), based in the Anápolis Air Force Base, will operate the sixth aircraft. All the aircraft ordered by the FAB are prepared to carry out aerial refuelling missions, with the designation KC-390 Millennium.

“It is special to deliver the first aircraft in the FOC configuration to FAB,” said Bosco da Costa Junior, President and CEO of Embraer’s Defense & Security. “Although FAB has already deployed the aircraft in various different missions, inside Brazil and abroad, it will now be able to fully and definitively take advantage of the full capacity of the C-390, showing the world everything that this aircraft can deliver.”

The C-390 is the most modern military tactical transport aircraft of the new generation. Its multi-mission platform offers incomparable mobility, combining high productivity and flexibility of operation with low operating costs, which is an unbeatable combination. The C-390 can carry more payload (26 tons) compared to other medium-sized military cargo aircraft and flies faster (470 knots) and farther, being capable of performing a wide range of missions such as transporting and dropping cargo and troops, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian missions, operating on temporary or unpaved runways (i.e., including packed earth, soil, and gravel).

The refuelling version of the aircraft has already proven its aerial refuelling capacity, as well as an aircraft receiving fuel from another KC-390 using pods installed under the wings. It is the only aircraft in the world in the segment to carry out such an operation.

Since entering operation with FAB, in 2019, the C-390 has proven its capacity, reliability, and performance. The current fleet of five aircraft, all in the aerial refuelling version, designated KC-390, has already accumulated more than 8,900 flight hours. Recent figures show an operational availability of around 80%, with a mission completion rate above 99%, demonstrating exceptional productivity in the category. The C-390 Millennium has orders from Portugal and Hungary, both NATO member countries. The Netherlands, also a member of NATO, selected the C-390 Millennium in 2022.

Gavião Peixoto, Brazil, June 16, 2023