Embraer delivers seven commercial and eight executive jets in 1Q23

Total deliveries were 7% higher compared to the same period in 2022

On March 31, the backlog reached US$ 17.4 billion

Embraer delivered a total of 15 jets in the first quarter of 2023, of which seven were commercial aircraft and eight were executive jets (six light and two large). This total volume represents 7% growth compared to the same period of the previous year. As of March 31, the firm order backlog totalled USD 17.4 billion.

This first quarter was marked by the confirmation that for the 11th consecutive year, Embraer’s Phenom 300 series remains the best-selling light jet in the world, according to the General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA). Embraer delivered 59 Phenom 300 series light jets in 2022 to achieve this milestone, and to date, the series has accrued more than 700 deliveries. The Phenom 300MED, a unique Medevac solution, received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) this quarter as well.

In the Services & Support segment, Embraer announced the signing of a services contract with the Philippine Air Force (PAF) to support the country’s A-29 Super Tucano fleet. The deal will support more than 200 A-29 components. The company also revealed three new customers for the use of Beacon, the maintenance coordination digital platform that connects resources and professionals for a faster return-to-service.

Air New Zealand and Embraer signed a collaboration agreement for next-generation sustainable aircraft programs, expanding the membership of Embraer’s Energy Advisory Group. Embraer Defense & Security held an exhibition of its portfolio of products and innovative solutions in the European, Asian and Middle East markets, prior to the recent announcements made at LAAD, the main defence and security fair in Latin America.

São José dos Campos – Brazil, April 26, 2023