Embraer delivers second KC-390 Millennium aircraft to Portuguese Air Force

Embraer has delivered the second KC-390 multi-mission aircraft to the Portuguese Air Force (FAP). This aircraft, integrated with NATO-standard equipment, complies with the National Aeronautical Authority of Portugal’s requirements.

FAP had ordered five KC-390 aircraft in 2019, which included a comprehensive services package and a flight simulator. The first aircraft began service in October 2023 at Beja Air Base.

Key Details

Strategic Partnership: Embraer’s CEO, Bosco da Costa Junior, highlighted the importance of the delivery in strengthening the company’s international presence, particularly among NATO countries, and acknowledged the long-term strategic support from the Portuguese Air Force.

Embraer’s CEO, Bosco da Costa Junior, highlighted the importance of the delivery in strengthening the company’s international presence, particularly among NATO countries, and acknowledged the long-term strategic support from the Portuguese Air Force. Enhanced Operational Capability: General João Cartaxo Alves, Chief of Staff of the Portuguese Air Force, noted that the second aircraft will enhance operational missions and facilitate the training of additional crew members and technicians. The Portuguese KC-390s are expected to demonstrate their capabilities globally, adding value to Portugal and its alliances.

Aircraft Performance

Proven Reliability: Since entering service with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019 and the Portuguese Air Force in 2023, the C-390 fleet has accumulated over 13,000 flight hours with an operational availability of around 80% and mission completion rates above 99%.

Since entering service with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019 and the Portuguese Air Force in 2023, the C-390 fleet has accumulated over 13,000 flight hours with an operational availability of around 80% and mission completion rates above 99%. Versatile Capabilities: The KC-390 can carry a 26-ton payload, fly at 470 knots, and perform various missions including cargo and troop transport, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian missions. It can operate on temporary or unpaved runways. Additionally, the aircraft is equipped for air-to-air refuelling, functioning as both a tanker and a receiver.

This delivery marks a significant milestone in Embraer’s partnership with the Portuguese Air Force and the broader NATO community, showcasing the KC-390’s versatility and reliability in diverse mission scenarios.