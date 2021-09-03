Embraer delivers its 1,500th business jet, a Phenom 300E, to a Swiss charter operator

Embraer today announced it has delivered its 1,500th business jet, an impressive accomplishment achieved in only two decades, while the industry average to reach this mark is 34 years. The milestone aircraft is a Phenom 300E, the best-selling light jet for nine years in a row, which was delivered to Haute Aviation, a Swiss company focused on charter, brokerage, and aircraft management.

“We are honoured to announce Embraer Executive Jet’s 1,500th delivery. This landmark delivery to Haute Aviation reflects our commitment to delivering the ultimate experience in business aviation,” said Michael Amalfitano, President & CEO of Embraer Executive Jets. “With our industry-leading portfolio, we always seek to redefine the customer experience through technology, performance, and comfort. We are thrilled to deliver this experience to Haute Aviation and enthusiastically welcome them as a first-time Embraer customer.”

Looking to diversify the company’s portfolio, which includes a single-engine turboprop and ultra-long range aircraft, Haute Aviation decided to expand operations with the Phenom 300E. The aircraft, with a non-stop range of 2,010 nautical miles (3,724 km), will allow customers from Switzerland to fly domestically, across Europe, and throughout the world. Haute Aviation is based out of the Saanen-Gstaad airport, which is nestled in the mountainous region of the Swiss Alps and often considered a challenge to operators due to its location. However, with superb runway and climb capabilities, the Phenom 300E demonstrates unmatched performance throughout the area with technologies such as Synthetic Vision System (SVS) to provide enhanced situational awareness and runway overrun awareness and alerting system (ROAAS)―the first technology of its kind to be developed and certified in business aviation.

Haute Aviation also cited speed as a deciding factor when it came to the aircraft, as the Phenom 300E is the fastest and longest-ranged light jet, capable of reaching Mach 0.80, allowing its customers to reach their destination quicker and with superior comfort. In fact, the Phenom 300E can reach all of Europe from Switzerland with all seats full, faster than any other aircraft in the segment.

“For Haute Aviation, the new Phenom 300E is the best product on the market to complete the range of our fleet,” said Catherine Tamagni, Head of Marketing and Communication at Haute Aviation. “We believe the aircraft’s two engines will suit our passengers who prefer not to fly in a single-engine aircraft, as this allows for uncompromised range and payload performance. However, we are most confident that our charter clients will be impressed by the fantastic cabin with its best-in-class altitude, low noise and extreme comfort. The Phenom 300E also has one of the best lavatories in its category as it’s fully enclosed with two full-size windows and is certified for takeoff and landing. We are looking forward to introducing the Phenom 300E, as well as growing our partnership with Embraer.”

With over 950 customers flying 1,500 aircraft in more than 80 countries, Embraer’s executive aviation business has accumulated an annual growth rate of 22% since 2002, when the first executive jet model was delivered. In 2020 alone, one in every 4 small and midsize cabin jets delivered was an Embraer Phenom or Praetor.

Melbourne, Florida, September 3, 2021