Embraer delivers 7 commercial and 21 executive jets in the third quarter of 2020

Embraer delivered a total of 28 jets in the third quarter of 2020, of which seven were commercial aircraft and 21 were executive jets (19 light and 2 large). As of September 30, the firm order backlog totalled USD 15.1 billion.

During the 3Q, Embraer Executive Jets reached the milestone of the 250th business jet in operation in Latin America with the delivery of a Phenom 100EV and a Phenom 300E to two separate Brazilian customers. In the same period, Embraer Executive Jets delivered the first Phenom 300E with the new Bossa Nova interior to Joe Howley, co-founder of Patient Airlift Services (PALS).

Also in the third quarter, Helvetic Airways signed a commitment to convert four of their remaining firm orders to the larger E195-E2 aircraft. The original order, for 12 E190-E2s with purchase rights for a further 12, and conversion rights to E195-E2, was announced in September 2018. Embraer has so far delivered five E190-E2s to Helvetic Airways, and all deliveries of the remaining seven aircraft, including the four E195-E2s, will be completed before the end of 2021.

In addition, during the period Bamboo Airways, from Vietnam, received and started operations with two first-generation used E195 aircraft.

São José dos Campos – Brazil, October 20, 2020