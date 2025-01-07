Embraer delivers 206 aircraft in 2024, achieving 14% annual growth

Embraer reported 75 aircraft deliveries in Q4 2024, bringing its annual total to 206—a 14% increase compared to 2023.

Commercial Aviation: Delivered 31 aircraft in Q4 and 73 for the year, meeting the revised guidance range and achieving 14% growth over 2023.

Executive Aviation: Accounted for 44 deliveries in Q4 and 130 in 2024, marking a 13% year-over-year increase.

Defense & Security: Delivered 3 C-390 Millennium aircraft, up from 2 in 2023.

The 2024 delivery figures reflect strong performance across all business units, with growth in both commercial and executive aviation and progress in defence.