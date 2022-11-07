Embraer delivers 10 commercial and 23 executive jets in 3Q22 

Until September, Embraer delivered 27 commercial and 52 executive jets

Firm order backlog reached US$ 17.8 billion at the 3Q22

Embraer delivered 33 jets in the third quarter of 2022, of which 10 were commercial and 23 were executive jets (15 light and eight midsize). The volume of deliveries is 10% higher compared to the 30 jets delivered in the same period in 2021, when the company delivered nine commercial and 21 executive jets. In the year, the company has delivered a total of 79 aircraft (27 commercial and 52 executive). The firm order backlog ended 3Q22 at US$17.8 billion, stable compared with the last quarter. Embraer reaffirms its 2022 deliveries guidance.

In September, Embraer celebrated the delivery of the 1,700th E-Jet. An E195-E2, acquired by Aircastle, was delivered to KLM Cityhopper during a ceremony in São José dos Campos. The program has been a global success since its start, in 2004. E-Jets have been added by more than 150 airlines and leasing companies’ fleets in 50 countries.

In October, SalamAir, from Oman, and TUI fly Belgium announced the selection of the E195-E2 to integrate their respective fleets. The Omani airline has signed a firm order for six aircraft, with purchase rights for a further six. Deliveries to SalamAir will be made from the end of 2023. TUI will receive three E195-E2s from AerCap, under a long-term lease agreement.

São José dos Campos – Brazil, November 7, 2022