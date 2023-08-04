Embraer deliveries increase 47% in 2Q23: 17 Commercial and 30 Executive Jets

In Commercial Aviation, American Airlines signed a firm order with Embraer for seven new E175s. The aircraft will be operated by the subsidiary Envoy Air. With deliveries to begin 4Q23, Envoy’s fleet of E-Jets will grow to over 141 aircraft by the end of 2024.

Embraer also received a firm order from Binter for six E195-E2s, which will bring Binter’s E2 fleet to 16 jets when deliveries are completed. This order will be included in Embraer’s backlog once all contractual contingencies are cleared.

Malaysia’s SKS Airways closed an agreement to add ten E195-E2 jets to its fleet. In addition, SKS joined the Pool Program to support aircraft to be operated in Southeast Asia. Scoot, a low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, is also adding nine E190-E2s to its portfolio. And Royal Jordanian Airlines reached an agreement to introduce eight E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets into its operations, with deliveries starting in the 4Q23. All three agreements involved contracts with the leasing company Azorra.

Four E175s began to operate with Star Air, an Indian airline that already operates E-Jets. Star Air has also extended its Pool Program contract to include the E175s in its fleet.