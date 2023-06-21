Embraer and Lanzhou Aviation Industry Development Group sign LoA for 20 Embraer P2F conversions

Launch customer for Embraer’s passenger-to-freight conversion in China

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer has signed a Letter of Agreement (LoA) with Lanzhou Aviation Industry Development Group at the Paris Airshow to convert 20 E190F and E195F E-Jets from passenger to freight configurations. The agreement involves cooperation to establish conversion capabilities in Lanzhou, China, to support the introduction of first-generation E-Jet freighters in the Chinese market. Lanzhou Group becomes the launch customer for Embraer’s passenger-to-freight conversion program in China and the base for the company’s conversions in the country.

China’s increasing demand for cargo aircraft, driven by the growth of e-commerce and the logistics industry, played a significant role in the decision to launch Embraer’s passenger-to-freight program. The agreement aims to leverage the strengths of both companies and promote the development of Lanzhou’s air transportation industry while boosting the local economy.

Embraer’s president and CEO of Commercial Aviation, Arjan Meijer, expressed confidence in the booming Chinese market and a willingness to support its progress in partnership with Chinese counterparts. The president and CEO of Embraer Services and Support, Johann Bordais, welcomed Lanzhou Group into the E-Jets freighter family and highlighted the growing demand for E-Jet freight conversions in China.

Chen Zhiqiang, the president of Lanzhou Aviation Industry Development Group, emphasized the importance of aviation logistics for sustainable and efficient economic growth in China. The partnership with Embraer and the introduction of E-Jets freighters to China are expected to leverage domestic strength and competitive advantages to boost the country’s air cargo market growth, contributing to high-quality economic development in Lanzhou, Gansu, and western regions of China.

Embraer launched the E190F and E195F Passenger to Freight Conversions program in response to the high demand for cargo and positive market trends in China. The company foresees a demand for 700 E-Jet freighters over the next 20 years, with the Chinese market requiring 240 freighters, driven by e-commerce and logistics sector demands.

The converted E-Jets will offer significant advantages, including over 50% more volume capacity, three times the range of large cargo turboprops, and up to 30% lower operating costs compared to narrow-body aircraft. The maximum gross structural payload is 13,150 kg for the E190F and 14,300 kg for the E195F, with impressive net weights and volumes accommodating typical e-commerce cargo density.

The E190 and E195 are among Embraer’s best-selling commercial aircraft, with several models already flying with Chinese airlines. Embraer has established a comprehensive after-sales service and support system in China, including maintenance centers, spare parts warehouses, and a pilot training network.