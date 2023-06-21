Embraer and GKN Aerospace to collaborate on potential hydrogen flight demonstrator

Embraer and GKN Aerospace have entered into a partnership agreement to collaborate on hydrogen technological development programmes in the aerospace industry. The collaboration aims to expedite the implementation of hydrogen technologies in aviation and advance the decarbonisation of the aerospace sector, ultimately achieving zero emissions.

The companies will work together to conduct feasibility studies, research and development programmes, and explore the potential for a hydrogen flight demonstrator.

Embraer is committed to achieving net-zero carbon by 2050 and sees the partnership as an important milestone in its sustainable aviation technology roadmap. GKN Aerospace brings expertise from ground-breaking hydrogen programs in multiple countries. The collaboration reflects a shared vision for a greener future and the pursuit of innovative and disruptive technologies.

The goal is to reduce carbon emissions and pave the way for clean air travel in the aerospace industry. GKN Aerospace’s H2Gear program focuses on developing a highly efficient liquid hydrogen propulsion system, starting with sub-regional aircraft and potentially scaling up to larger aircraft, enabling zero carbon emissions and revolutionising aviation.