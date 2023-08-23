Embraer E195-E2 granted Type Certification in China

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has granted the Type Certificate to the Embraer E195-E2, the largest aircraft in the E-Jet family. This certification follows the previous approval of the E190-E2 last year.

The President and CEO of Embraer Commercial Aviation, Arjan Meijer, expressed enthusiasm about both aircraft being certified by CAAC, which opens up opportunities for sales in the Chinese market. This certification aligns with the growth projections for the Asia Pacific region, including China, which is expected to experience a 4.4% annual increase in air travel over the next two decades.

The E195-E2 is highlighted as an environmentally efficient option, suitable for regional routes and secondary cities. The aircraft is noted for its positive performance, low emissions, and operational efficiency.

Embraer’s commitment to China is supported by both the Chinese and Brazilian governments, and the company remains optimistic about its prospects in the region.

The E195-E2, which accommodates 120 to 146 passengers, has been in service since 2019, and its environmental impact is a key focus, with successful tests using Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) showcasing the potential for up to 85% reduction in CO2 emissions compared to previous generation aircraft.