Brazil’s Crefisa receives Embraer E190-E2 for football travel 

Embraer is proud to conclude the sale of an E190-E2 jet to Brazil’s financial institution Crefisa, which plans to use the jet to provide charter operations to top football teams. The aircraft, which will fly under Placar Linhas Aéreas livery, was delivered today during a ceremony at Embraer’s facility in São José dos Campos.

The Embraer E2 jet, the quietest and most fuel-efficient aircraft available, will transport team members and staff to match destinations and be available for more regular charter operations. The E190-E2’s range of 2,850 nm (5,278 km) allows direct flights to all destinations in South America, departing from São Paulo, Brazil. The deal was conducted by Embraer’s Asset Management Group and booked in Embraer’s fourth quarter 2022 backlog.

Leila Pereira, Owner of Crefisa Group and President of Sociedade Esportiva Palmeiras, said, “The E2 is an extremely comfortable and efficient aircraft – perfect for football travel. We’re proud to be working with Embraer, another of Brazil’s global success stories, as we develop our own charter operation with Placar Linhas Aéreas S.A. Arriving in style on Brazil’s most modern jet is a great way for any team to start game day.”

Francisco Gomes Neto, President and CEO of Embraer, said, “This deal matches two of Brazil’s world-leading areas of success – football and aviation. Embraer staff are huge fans of the game and will be excited to see their footballing heroes flying on the company’s new E2 aircraft. The teams and charter guests will enjoy the unparalleled comfort, spacious cabin and minimal noise. The fuel efficiency and short runway performance are an obvious choice for the startup operator, offering an immediate option to serve regional airports, including those with shortened runways unable to handle large aircraft. Embraer’s commercial jets play an essential role in enabling airlines to open, develop, and grow their networks profitably.”

The E2 family of aircraft is operated by several airlines globally, including TUIfly Belgium, KLM (Netherlands), Helvetic Airlines (Switzerland), Azul (Brazil), Air Peace (Nigeria) and Porter Airlines (Canada).

São José dos Campos, Brazil, June 27, 2023