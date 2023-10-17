Czech Republic selects the Embraer C-390 Millennium as its next medium military transport aircraft

The Czech Republic’s Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces has announced its intention to enter negotiations for the acquisition of the Embraer C-390 Millennium, a versatile military transport aircraft. The decision to pursue the C-390 was based on a market assessment conducted by the Czech Ministry of Defence, which found it to be the most suitable solution for the Czech Army’s needs.

The Czech Republic plans to procure two C-390 Millennium aircraft to enhance its airlift capabilities. These aircraft will be used for various missions, including air transport, air assault operations, aerial resupply, medical evacuation, humanitarian aid, air-to-air refueling, and firefighting. The C-390 Millennium is known for its lower maintenance requirements, which result in higher availability and reduced life-cycle costs.

Embraer Defense & Security’s President and CEO, Bosco da Costa Junior, expressed his gratitude for being selected and highlighted the C-390 Millennium’s advanced features, such as high productivity and flexibility at low operating costs. Negotiations are underway to finalize a contract for the acquisition of two aircraft, along with comprehensive support, including pilot and technician training, spare parts, and a plan for the aircraft’s entry into operation in the Czech Republic.

This decision makes the Czech Republic the sixth nation and the fourth NATO country in Europe to opt for the C-390. The aircraft’s multi-mission capabilities and built-in interoperability have garnered significant attention worldwide.

The C-390 Millennium, which entered operation with the Brazilian Air Force in 2019, has demonstrated its capacity, reliability, and performance, boasting an operational availability of approximately 80% and a mission completion rate exceeding 99%. Czech Republic’s involvement in the C-390 programme strengthens Embraer’s collaboration with local industries, with Czech company Aero Vodochody serving as a strategic partner and supplier for the program.

The C-390 stands out for its impressive payload capacity (26 tonnes), speed (470 knots), and operational range. It can handle a wide array of missions, including cargo and troop transportation, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and humanitarian missions, even from temporary or unpaved runways. Additionally, the C-390 can be equipped for air-to-air refuelling, denoted as the KC-390, and has demonstrated its ability to refuel both as a tanker and as a receiver.