Sweden confirms purchase of four Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft

Sweden has officially committed to acquiring four C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft from Embraer, securing production slots. The announcement was made at LAAD Defence & Security 2025, following Sweden’s agreement to join the Netherlands and Austria in the C-390 programme.

Swedish officials praised the aircraft’s NATO interoperability and ability to operate in challenging environments. Embraer highlighted the deal’s role in strengthening Sweden’s military transport capabilities and European defence collaboration.

The C-390, already in service with several nations, is known for its high payload capacity, speed, and versatility across various missions, including troop transport, medical evacuation, and aerial refuelling.