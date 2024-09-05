Embraer delivers first C-390 Millennium to Hungary, marking new NATO capability with medical evacuation unit

On September 5th, 2024, Embraer delivered the first C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft to the Hungarian Air Force, making Hungary the second NATO member to operate the aircraft. Notably, this C-390 is the first in the world to feature a roll-on/roll-off Intensive Care Unit (ICU), enhancing its ability to perform medical evacuation and humanitarian missions.

The Hungarian C-390 meets NATO standards for hardware, avionics, and communication, providing advanced capabilities in military and civilian operations. The aircraft is versatile, supporting missions such as medical evacuations, humanitarian aid, search and rescue, cargo and troop transport, air-to-air refuelling, and paratrooper operations.

Hungarian Defence Minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky praised the delivery as a significant milestone, enhancing Hungary’s defence capabilities. Embraer CEO Bosco da Costa Junior highlighted the aircraft’s performance, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness as key reasons for its growing success in Europe.

With a payload capacity of 26 tonnes, a speed of 470 knots, and proven reliability in operation with the Brazilian and Portuguese air forces, the C-390 continues to demonstrate its value in military transport and multi-mission roles.