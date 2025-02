Embraer begins production of Austria’s first C-390 Millennium

Embraer has started assembling Austria’s first C-390 Millennium multi-mission aircraft, marking a key milestone in its partnership with the Austrian Air Force.

The aircraft, known for its versatility and cost efficiency, offers a 26-tonne payload, 470-knot top speed, and advanced capabilities for military and civilian missions, including cargo transport, medical evacuation, firefighting, and air-to-air refuelling.

Since entering service in 2019, the C-390 has demonstrated high reliability, with over 16,300 flight hours and a 93% mission capability rate. Austria joins a growing list of customers, including Brazil, Portugal, Hungary, and The Netherlands, confirming the aircraft’s global success.