Czech Republic orders two Embraer C-390 Millennium aircraft to enhance Air Force capabilities and boost local aerospace industry

The Czech Ministry of Defence has signed a contract to acquire two Embraer C-390 Millennium transport aircraft, making the Czech Republic the fourth NATO nation to select the C-390.

These multi-mission aircraft will upgrade the Czech Air Force’s capabilities in tactical transport, medical evacuation, firefighting, disaster response, and air-to-air refuelling, with a maximum payload of 26 tonnes and a top speed of 470 knots.

Defence Minister Jana ?ernochová emphasised the necessity of robust, versatile transport capabilities, citing past evacuation missions. Embraer CEO Bosco Da Costa Junior highlighted the deepened relationship with the Czech aerospace sector, which will contribute to production.

The agreement includes a full training and support package for seamless integration, reinforcing NATO’s operational readiness. The C-390 has achieved high reliability with over 15,000 flight hours and mission completion rates exceeding 99%.

