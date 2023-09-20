Austrian Ministry of Defence selects the Embraer C-390 Millennium as its new military transport aircraft

By
André Orban
-
0
233

The Austrian Ministry of Defence announced today the decision to select the C-390 Millennium aircraft as its new tactical transport solution. Embraer is honoured to be chosen to support this important Air Force in Europe.

Austria joins Brazil, Portugal, Hungary and The Netherlands as a future operator of the C-390 Millennium multi-mission platform, an aircraft that is rapidly redefining the standards of tactical transport in the world defence market.

Embraer is ready to support the Austrian Ministry of Defence and Air Force in order to meet the demanding requirements of their acquisition process and is prepared to further strengthen the relationship with this nation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.