Ecocopter: the first helicopter company in Chile to adhere to the electromobility commitment

The public-private government initiative was aligned with the axes of the National Electromobility Strategy and Ecocopter becomes the first helicopter company to commit to contributing to this matter

Santiago de Chile. The 2022 version brought together 142 organisations, which through this commitment declare their concrete actions in favour of electromobility for the coming years. Thus, Ecocopter becomes the first helicopter company to join this Public-Private Commitment for Electromobility, as part of its actions to contribute to the protection of the environment and combat climate change.

This initiative seeks to join efforts to move towards more sustainable transportation within the framework of the new National Electromobility Strategy. The transportation sector today accounts for about 25% of Chile’s greenhouse gas emissions, so it is considered key to developing electromobility to achieve the country’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2050.

In 2018 when this work began, there were 243 electric vehicles circulating on the streets of Chile; currently, there are 2,720. Regarding human capital in electromobility, in 2018 there were 0 trained and today there are 7,750 people trained in electromobility.

This year, the agreement that convenes institutions and companies has grouped the actions committed to the 4 axes of the National Electromobility Strategy, among them, becoming a Sustainable Transport Medium with instruments to promote zero-emission transport; acceleration of zero-emission transport by segments; circular economy and transformation; enabling new technologies and uses.

“As Ecocopter we are proud and aware of what it means to participate in this initiative, and we know the importance of caring for the environment as a result of the climate crisis we are experiencing. In this sense, we are making all the necessary efforts so that from the year 2022 our company, at the LATAM level, can compensate for the carbon footprint produced by the area’s operations. At the same time, we are studying different ways in which we could incorporate the use of green fuels in our aircraft, and in the near future reach electromobility, among other actions that we are developing with conviction,” says Tania Gajardo, head of Quality, Ecocopter.

In short, the company’s commitment is based on actively contributing together with the relevant actors in the industry, being agents of change to improve the energy management of its helicopter fleet and getting involved in the search for alternatives for the implementation of electromobility in the operation of helicopters.