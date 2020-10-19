General Atomics Europe intends to take over RUAG Aerospace Services, which a.o. produces the Dornier 228

General Atomics Europe GmbH in Dresden intends to take over RUAG Aerospace Services GmbH in Oberpfaffenhofen. Up to now, the company has been part of the Swiss technology group RUAG International. With this planned acquisition, the General Atomics Europe Group (GA-Europe) will expand its product and service portfolio to include the maintenance and repair of business aircraft and military helicopters, as well as the production and maintenance of the Dornier 228.

GA-Europe intends to retain the 450 people employed at the Oberpfaffenhofen site. The takeover is still subject to approval by the responsible authorities. The transfer of ownership (contractual closing) is expected to be completed this year. The parties have agreed not to disclose the contractual modalities.

For General Atomics Europe, the acquisition means a sustainable consolidation of its market position in the aviation business. The bundled competencies of GA-Europe and RUAG Aerospace Services will create a technology group with over 1,000 employees. In addition to the further development of the existing business, the new partnership will open up additional potential for value creation, growth and innovation despite the current global economic crisis.

As a result of the integration, the GA-Europe Group will in future be one of the few companies in Germany to have all the necessary approvals for the development, production and maintenance of civil aircraft.

Securing the future of the Oberpfaffenhofen site

Harald Robl, Managing Director of General Atomics Europe, explains: “We are aware of the challenges that a takeover of this magnitude means, especially in the aviation sector amid the current coronavirus crisis. But General Atomics Europe is commercially robust. We have also developed a future concept that creates a classic win-win situation for GA-Europe and the future new location in Oberpfaffenhofen. We are convinced of the great potential of this company and its employees and want to develop Oberpfaffenhofen into the European aviation core of the General Atomics Europe Group. At the same time, we would like to thank the Bavarian State Government, in particular State Secretary Roland Weigert from the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, who accompanied and supported the process positively.”

Felix Ammann, Managing Director of RUAG Aerospace Services GmbH, adds: “We are delighted to have found an experienced industrial partner in General Atomics Europe, which has the best prerequisites to continue successfully the business activities at the Oberpfaffenhofen special airport. RUAG International’s top priority is to lead the location and its 450 employees into a secure future.”

The agreement with General Atomics Europe is a further important step for RUAG International on the way towards a strategic realignment. RUAG International continues to employ 800 people for aircraft structure construction (RUAG Aerostructures) at the Oberpfaffenhofen site – this company segment is not affected by the sale.

General Atomics is well known for its MQ-9 drones, which have been purchased by Belgium recently

Dresden/Oberpfaffenhofen/Bern, 16 October 2020