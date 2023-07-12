Do228s of the Finnish Border Guard receive major upgrade at General Atomics AeroTec Systems

General Atomics AeroTec Systems (GA-ATS) has won a tender from the Finnish Border Guard (FBG) to upgrade the navigation and communications systems of the Do228 fleet. The German manufacturer of the Do228 will carry out the modernisation work at Oberpfaffenhofen, Germany, in the coming months and will also perform extensive planned maintenance work.

State-of-the-art navigation and communication systems

To enable the special mission aircraft to meet the modern challenges that border and maritime surveillance face on a daily basis, the Finnish Border Guard wants to improve efficiency and reliability of its Do228 fleet. The two Do228 will be upgraded with a new navigation system AHRS (Attitude Heading Reference System), which is reliable and capable in the far north regions. A modern, cost-effective new communication system SATCOM will also be installed.

Comprehensive planned maintenance work on the Do228 fleet

During the same period that the modernization is being carried out, the Finnish Border Guard’s Do228 fleet is also receiving comprehensive planned maintenance work at the General Atomics AeroTec Systems site in Oberpfaffenhofen. The manufacturer of the Do228 will perform periodic maintenance on the aircraft, including the implementation of service bulletins and other upgrades designed to improve dispatch reliability and further minimize maintenance efforts.

General Atomics AeroTec Systems offers this dependable maintenance service for the Do228 with a quality, that only the OEM can provide. The modern One-Stop-Shop concept of GA-ATS allows the maintenance work to be carried out simultaneously with the upgrade and modernization work. This means that there is only one downtime and the Do228s can be back in service in Finland within a few months.

Do228 successfully in service in Finland since 1995

The Do228s of the newest NATO member state were delivered in 1995 and have been upgraded throughout the years with modern equipment. Currently, the aircraft are equipped with thermal cameras, day cameras, UV/IR scanners, weather radars, maritime surveillance radars, SLAR side-angle radars and Automatic Identification Systems (AIS).

The Do228 is entrusted by the Finnish Border Guard with the tasks of border surveillance on land and at sea, maritime search and rescue (SAR) and monitoring of the maritime environment. Since 2019 the Finnish Border Guard has been responsible for the marine pollution response in the open sea and the Do228s are equipped with surveillance equipment to help the crew establish a real-time image of the maritime area and any foreign substances in the sea. Furthermore, the aircraft provide cooperation and support in search and rescue tasks and other executive assistance tasks.

Due to its flexible equipment and modification options, the Do228 is the optimal aircraft for versatile missions. The aircraft also has short takeoff and landing capabilities (STOL). In the coming years, the Next Generation of the aircraft, the Do228 NXT, will enter series production at General Atomics AeroTec Systems in Oberpfaffenhofen.

OBERPFAFFENHOFEN – 12th July 2023