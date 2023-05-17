Deutsche Aircraft announces Private Wings as first launch customer for its new D328eco™ turboprop aircraft

Deutsche Aircraft and Private Wings are pleased to announce that they have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) today for the delivery of five D328eco aircraft – the brand new 40-seater sustainable turboprop regional airliner from Deutsche Aircraft. The collaboration was announced during the ground-breaking ceremony for the D328eco final assembly line at Leipzig/Halle Airport.

The D328eco will facilitate sustainable regional connections as it offers the lowest fuel consumption and CO2 emissions on the market. This aircraft is designed to operate on 100% SAF power-to-liquid (PtL), which can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 95%.

The outstanding flight characteristics and versatility of the D328eco allow it to reach destinations with short and unpaved runways in challenging weather conditions. This will open up new routes to connect businesses and people. An integrated Garmin Companion™ flight deck, brand-new PW127XT-S engines and a comfortable and quiet cabin make the D328eco turboprop ahead of its time: an innovative and robust aircraft which offers maximum comfort for passengers and flight crew. The combination of these features sets the D328eco apart as the most efficient, modern and sustainable regional aircraft in its class.

“We see the D328eco as a great addition to our existing fleet of ten Dornier 328 aircraft. The D328eco is a natural step forward for Private Wings as we look to grow our business and fleet and seek the most operationally efficient yet sustainable solution to meet the needs of the market,” says Peter Gatz, (CEO of Private Wings).

Private Wings, an owner-operated airline based at Berlin Schoenefeld and Ingolstadt Airport, specialises in corporate shuttles as well as charter flights for events and sports teams. Private Wings currently has a fleet of nine Dornier 328 turboprops, a Dornier 328 jet and a Beech 1900D.

“On the occasion of the ground-breaking ceremony for our final assembly line, it gives us great pleasure to announce that Private Wings, an established German operator and current operator of the D328 family of aircraft, is our first customer for the new D328eco. This partnership is not only an important milestone, but also a clear sign of our long-standing operator’s commitment to the D328 fleet,” remarks Anastasija Visnakova, (Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Deutsche Aircraft). “Deutsche Aircraft will continue to support the long-term business goals of sustainable growth and versatile operations at Private Wings,” she adds.

Leipzig, 16 May 2023