De Havilland Canada launches the DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G

At the Paris International Air Show, De Havilland Canada announced the launch of the DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G with combined purchase agreements and letters of intent totaling 45 aircraft.

“For over 50 years, the DHC-6 Twin Otter has stood alone as the most reliable and versatile aircraft in its class,” said Brian Chafe, CEO of De Havilland Canada. “After extensive consultation with our customers, we are poised and proud to take this iconic aircraft to new heights with the new DHC-6 Twin Otter Classic 300-G.”

“With the same rugged airframe, propelled by Pratt & Whitney technology, the lighter weight Classic 300-G will deliver increased payload range and decreased operating costs for our customers,” added Chafe. “Along with an all-new cabin interior and flight deck featuring the Garmin G1000® NXi fully integrated avionics suite, De Havilland Canada is once again driving the utility transport aircraft market forward.”

Over the course of the Paris Air Show, the manufacturer will announce Purchase Agreements with Twin Otter Classic 300-G launch customers.