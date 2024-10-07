De Havilland Canada completes EU contract negotiations, renames firefighting aircraft to “De Havilland Canadair 515”

On October 4, 2024, De Havilland Canada, alongside leaders from the European Commission, the Government of Canada, and EU Member States, celebrated the conclusion of contract negotiations for the production of 22 new waterbomber aircraft. The aircraft, to be produced at De Havilland Canada’s facilities, are part of the EU’s rescEU initiative.

During the event, De Havilland Canada presented EU Commissioner Janez Lenar?i? with a model aircraft to mark the occasion and announced the renaming of the DHC-515 Firefighter to “De Havilland Canadair 515” in recognition of the aircraft’s historic service in Europe.

CEO Brian Chafe highlighted the trust European countries have placed in the company and emphasised the importance of delivering the aircraft on schedule. A video showcasing the production process and a rebranded Canadair 515 in rescEU livery was also released to commemorate the milestone.