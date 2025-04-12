India approves $7 billion deal for 26 French Rafale fighter jets to bolster naval power

India has approved the purchase of 26 Rafale fighter jets from France’s Dassault Aviation for its navy, in a $7 billion deal aimed at countering China’s growing influence in the Indian Ocean.

The order includes 22 single-seaters and 4 twin-seaters. The agreement, cleared by India’s top security committee chaired by PM Modi, is expected to be signed soon.

This move strengthens India-France defence ties and supports India’s push to modernise its military and reduce reliance on Soviet-era equipment.