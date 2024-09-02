US seizes Venezuelan President Maduro’s plane amid ongoing sanctions enforcement

Dassault Falcon 900, ASW Air Services © Peter Bakema https://www.jetphotos.com/photo/6065650Photo https://cdn.jetphotos.com/full/2/48274_1189879803.jpg, GFDL 1.2, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=29093217 (for illustration only)

The United States has seized Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s plane in the Dominican Republic, citing violations of US sanctions and other criminal activities.

The Dassault Falcon 900 aircraft, valued at $13 million and considered Venezuela’s equivalent to Air Force One, was flown to Florida by US authorities.

This seizure marks a significant escalation in the already tense relations between the US and Venezuela, with US officials emphasising that no one is above the law. The move is part of broader efforts by US agencies to disrupt the flow of illicit funds to the Venezuelan government, which has been accused of corruption and narco-terrorism.

Source: CNN

