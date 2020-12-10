Dassault Aviation rolls out Falcon 6X, new standard in long-range, ultra wide-body segment

On 8 December, the final assembly team at Dassault Aviation in Bordeaux-Merignac (France) opened the doors of Charles Lindbergh Hall to show the world the company’s newest and most advanced aircraft, the Falcon 6X.

“This roll-out is a significant achievement. I am very pleased to present the addition of an all-new aircraft design within the Falcon family, the ultra widebody Falcon 6X,” said Dassault Aviation Chairman Eric Trappier. “The challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic required exceptional perseverance and cooperation on the part of Dassault and its partner companies.”

“The Falcon 6X represents a major step forward for large-cabin business jet operators,” continued Trappier. “Its award-winning cabin — the tallest and widest in business aviation — provides levels of spaciousness, comfort, productivity and safety that will set a new benchmark in the long-range segment.”

The roll-out paves the way for completion of the ground test program and the extensive systems checks that must be performed before the first flight, which is scheduled to occur early next year.

In recent months, Pratt & Whitney Canada completed ground and flight tests of the aircraft’s PW812D engine, clearing the path to first flight of the 6X.

With a 5,500 nm (10,186 km) range and top speed of Mach .90, the Falcon 6X can connect passengers to major business centres far and wide. It can fly from London to Hong Kong or from Los Angeles to Moscow nonstop. The Falcon 6X can also perform safe approaches as low as only 109 knots, slower than other business jets. This allows the 6X, like other Falcons, to safely access small airports equipped with ultra-short and hard-to-reach runways.