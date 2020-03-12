First ARJ21 aircraft of Pudong production line completes first production flight test

ARJ21 AC132, the first ARJ21 aircraft of Pudong production line, completes its first production flight test at Pudong Airport on March 6th, 2020, marking that the second production line of ARJ21 aircraft – Pudong production line – has completely gone through all the links from subassembly to final assembly and production flight test.

ARJ21 AC132 took off from Pudong Airport at 7:40 and landed at 11:30 after a flight of 3 hours and 50 minutes, indicating a successful completion of the first production flight test. Crew members of this flight test include Test Pilots Zhu Weiwen and Wei Guoqing, and Flight Test Engineers Jin Xing and Wang Kui.

Since being put into service last year, Pudong production line has adopted the mode of “Takt Lean Production” based on the work station system, including the production links such as subassembly, final assembly and painting. ARJ21 team has carefully organized the production flight test of AC132 on the premise of ensuring personnel health, comprehensive protection and adequate control.

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) has actively and orderly made preparations for the flight test of ARJ21 aircraft at Pudong Airport, laying a solid foundation for the production, flight test and delivery of subsequent aircraft of Pudong production line. (Editor: Li Xinyang, Photographers: Xu Bingnan and Huang Han)