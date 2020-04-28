COMAC delivers 24th ARJ21 aircraft

ARJ21 aircraft with registration B-604F took off from Shanghai Pudong International Airport at 14:18 on April 23rd, 2020, and landed at Yinchuan Hedong International Airport at 17:22. This is the first aircraft delivered after the work resumption of Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC), and is also the first aircraft of which the whole delivery process has been completed at Pudong base.

This ARJ21 aircraft is purchased by ICBC Leasing and leased to Chengdu Airlines. It is the 17th time to deliver an ARJ21 aircraft in the form of leaseback. This aircraft is in all economy-class cabin configuration and has seats for 90 passengers.

Up to now, COMAC has delivered 24 ARJ21 aircraft, and the ARJ21 aircraft fleet has safely carried more than 810,000 passengers.