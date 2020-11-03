COMAC delivers 23rd ARJ21 to Chengdu Airlines and 2nd one to Air China

Chengdu Airlines received the 23rd ARJ21 aircraft in Shanghai on October 29th, 2020, which indicates the delivery of the 37th ARJ21 aircraft to customers by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC). The aircraft was introduced by means of financial leasing from AVIC International Leasing Co., Ltd.

Mr. Zhou Xinmin, Member of Standing Committee of the Party Committee and Vice President of COMAC, expressed gratitude to AVIC Leasing and Chengdu Airlines for their attention and support to the China-made civil aircraft, and hoped that airlines, financial leasing institutions and COMAC would cooperate closely to jointly promote the continuous development of the China-made civil aircraft.

As the first operator of ARJ21 aircraft, Chengdu Airlines has actively explored the commercial operation mode of the China-made civil aircraft over the past more than 4 years to establish and improve the operation management system, maintenance support system and training system conforming to the characteristics of the aircraft, and make positive contributions to the development of the China-made civil aircraft. (Editor: Chen Weining, Photographer: Zhai Junjie)