COMAC ARJ21 aircraft surpasses milestone, carrying over 10 million passengers

Chinese aircraft manufacturer COMAC celebrates the achievement of the ARJ21, marking the transportation of more than 10 million passengers. This milestone occurred on Flight CZ3892 of China Southern Airlines from Guangzhou to Jieyang on November 24th, 2023.

Developed as China’s first turbofan regional jet, the ARJ21 has been in commercial operation since June 2016, with 117 aircraft delivered to various customers. These aircraft have served over 400 routes in more than 140 cities globally and operate nearly 1,800 flights per week. The ARJ21 has established an extensive network across different regions in China and has expanded its operations to Indonesia.

Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) has focused on customer-oriented services, providing customized support such as training, material assistance, engineering, maintenance, technical publications, flight operations, and market support to ensure the widespread deployment of ARJ21 aircraft.

Aligned with China’s Civil Aviation Administration, airlines have explored operational models integrating trunk lines with regional lines, providing substantial market potential for ARJ21 aircraft. COMAC aims to collaborate closely with customers to further develop both domestic and international aviation markets, advance the scale of China-made commercial aircraft operations, and contribute to the high-quality progression of civil aviation by meeting passenger demands for accessible and convenient air travel.