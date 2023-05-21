Small Cirrus SR20 sport plane crashes in Croatian mountains with three Dutch people onboard.

A small Cirrus SR20 G2 sport plane registered PH-YMC carrying three Dutch nationals crashed in the Croatian mountains. The plane was travelling from Maribor (MBX), Slovenia, to Pula (PUY), Croatia.

The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs is still verifying the nationality of the passengers. The plane disappeared from radar around 12:30 in the area north of Jezerane and was later found crashed in a forested area on Mali Makovnik, a 912 m high mountain. The search for victims will continue in daylight, and the cause of the crash is uncertain, although dense fog at the time may have contributed to poor visibility.

According to unconfirmed information, all three occupants died in the crash.