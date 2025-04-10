China’s mysterious J-36 fighter jet sparks buzz with new video footage

A brief but revealing video of what’s believed to be China’s J-36 sixth-generation fighter jet has reignited excitement in the military aviation world. Captured flying over a highway near Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group’s runway, the tailless, triple-engine stealth jet hints at cutting-edge design and technology that could rival U.S. advancements.

While the Chinese government has yet to officially confirm the jet’s existence, the aircraft’s distinctive trijet configuration—featuring two underwing intakes and one dorsal intake—suggests a major leap in thrust capability and redundancy. Analysts say the J-36 likely includes internal weapons bays, ideal for long-range strike missions and stealth operations.

The footage adds to previous leaks and comes amid China’s broader push into sixth-gen air power, alongside other mysterious aircraft like the rumored J-50 (or J-XX).

With the U.S. also developing its F-47 sixth-gen fighter, now under Boeing’s wing, the race for air dominance is heating up. However, the J-36’s visible progress—paired with ongoing uncertainty around America’s deployment timeline—has many experts wondering if China might be narrowing the gap or even pulling ahead in next-gen air combat tech.

