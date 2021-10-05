Textron Aviation receives order for 20 Cessna Skyhawk aircraft to promote the growing need for pilot training in China

Textron Aviation announced that Sichuan’s Longhao Flight Training Co., Ltd. in China, has signed a purchase agreement for 20 Cessna Skyhawk piston aircraft. The aircraft, which are expected to be delivered throughout 2022, will be utilised for primary pilot training in southwest and central China, further expanding and enhancing Longhao’s training efforts. China continues to experience a growing number of licenced pilots in recent years following the General Office of the State Council’s efforts to accelerate the training and development of pilots.

The Cessna Skyhawk is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc.

“With a long-standing relationship with Longhao, this order demonstrates its support and confidence in Textron Aviation and our products,” said Mike Shih, vice president of Sales and Strategy in China, Textron Aviation. “We are pleased to be part of the efforts in China to cultivate new generations of pilots and promote the common development of aviation under the current 14th Five-Year Plan. Flight schools in the region continue to leverage the unique strengths and capabilities of the Cessna Skyhawk to support the need of pilots in China.”

The school currently utilises 14 Skyhawk aircraft and three flight simulators for pilot training, as well as a Cessna Citation M2 as an advanced training aircraft.

WICHITA, Kan., 4 October 2021, 13:42 (CDT)