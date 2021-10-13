Textron Aviation inks order from Thrive Aviation for three additional Cessna Citation Longitude jets

During this year’s National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), Textron Aviation announced Las Vegas-based private aviation charter operator Thrive Aviation placed an order for three additional Cessna Citation Longitude business jets, set to deliver beginning December 2021. This order will boost Thrive’s fleet of Textron Aviation aircraft to 15, comprised of Cessna Citation Longitude, Cessna Citation Sovereign+, Cessna Citation XLS+, Cessna Citation CJ3+ and Cessna Citation M2.

The super-midsize Citation Longitude is the flagship of the Cessna Citation family of business jets and is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc.

“It’s rewarding to watch Thrive Aviation expand its capabilities within the Citation family; that’s precisely what we strive to offer by creating the broadest product range in the industry,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations, Textron Aviation. “Our relationship with Thrive continues to grow. As they expand their operations, the Longitude will provide them with the lowest direct operating cost of any super-midsize jet.”

“Our guests love the Longitude – it’s a great mix of luxury and performance that has garnered quite the following,” said Scott Musselwhite, senior vice president of Commercial, Thrive Aviation. “With the addition of three more Longitudes to our fleet, we’re better equipped to serve our growing demand nationwide; an expanding footprint that is a testament to our momentum and our future.”

“The private aviation landscape has changed during the past 18 months – we’re confident the expanded fleet of Citation Longitudes is exactly what our customers want and expect,” said Thrive Aviation CEO Curtis Edenfield. “The future is bright for Thrive Aviation and we’re so grateful for the relationship we have with the Textron Aviation team. They’ve been an integral part of our continued success up to this point.”

Las Vegas, 12 October 2021, 13:54 (CDT)