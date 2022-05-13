Textron Aviation inks order for three Cessna Citation jets in support of the Government of Turkey flight inspection missions

Textron Aviation announced it has received an order from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) for one special mission Cessna Citation Longitude and two special mission Cessna Citation Latitude jets. The aircraft will be fitted with special flight inspection calibration equipment and used by the DHMI (General Directorate of State Airports Authority) in Turkey to inspect regional airport navigation aids.

The Cessna Citation Longitude and Cessna Citation Latitude are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc.