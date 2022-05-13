Textron Aviation inks order for three Cessna Citation jets in support of the Government of Turkey flight inspection missions

André Orban
Cessna Citation Longitude

Textron Aviation announced it has received an order from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) for one special mission Cessna Citation Longitude and two special mission Cessna Citation Latitude jets. The aircraft will be fitted with special flight inspection calibration equipment and used by the DHMI (General Directorate of State Airports Authority) in Turkey to inspect regional airport navigation aids. 

The Cessna Citation Longitude and Cessna Citation Latitude are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc.

Textron Aviation is honoured to, once again, be selected as the aircraft of choice for the critical mission of ensuring the integrity of the airways that constitute the national airspace of Turkey,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales for Textron Aviation. “The Longitude and Latitude continue the long legacy of Cessna Citation flight inspection aircraft in service by the DHMI, while providing additional capability and performance for its missions.

DHMI began using two Cessna Citation V aircraft for flight inspection in 1993, which were replaced by Cessna Citation XLS aircraft in 2009.
12 May 2022, 15:15 (CDT)

