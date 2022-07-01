Textron Aviation delivers special mission-configured Cessna Citation Longitude in support of Japan Civil Aviation Bureau flight inspection mission

Textron Aviation announced it has delivered a special mission Cessna Citation Longitude jet fitted with flight inspection calibration equipment to be operated by the Japan Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB). The aircraft will conduct flight validation and flight inspection operations to ensure the integrity of the airways that constitute the national airspace of Japan. The Cessna Citation Longitude is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company.

“Textron Aviation is honoured to, once again, be selected as the aircraft provider of choice for the JCAB,” said Bob Gibbs, vice president, Special Mission Sales for Textron Aviation. “The Longitude continues the legacy of Cessna Citation flight inspection jet aircraft in service by the JCAB. The performance, large cabin and capabilities of the Longitude provide the JCAB with a new level of efficiency and productivity in maintaining the operational integrity of its airports and airways.” The JCAB Longitude is outfitted with the UNIFIS 3000-G2 flight inspection equipment to perform critical verification of navigation aids such as Instrument Landing System Category I, II, and III (ILS Cat I,II,III) approaches, Ground Based Augmentation System (GBAS), Very High Frequency Omni-Directional Range (VOR), Tactical Air Navigation System (TACAN) and much more.

In addition to the Longitude, the JCAB also operates five Citation CJ4 jets in a similar flight inspection capacity.

About the Citation Longitude

The clean-sheet design of the Longitude integrates the latest technology throughout the aircraft, bringing customers the lowest direct operating cost in its class. Powered by FADEC-equipped Honeywell HTF7700L turbofan engines with fully integrated autothrottles with envelope protection, the Longitude offers best-in-class maintenance intervals of 800 hour/18 months and Textron Aviation maintenance and diagnostic systems (AReS). The spacious cockpit incorporates easier access and an ergonomic design that fully focuses on crew comfort and efficiency. No super-midsize business jet offers more range, greater payload or higher cruise speed at a lower direct operating cost.

Endless Special Mission Possibilities

When government, military and commercial customers want airborne solutions for critical missions, they turn to Textron Aviation. The company’s aviation solutions provide the high performance and flight characteristics required to address the unique challenges of special mission operations. With unparalleled quality, versatility and low operating costs, Textron Aviation products are preferred for air ambulance, ISR, utility transport, aerial survey, flight inspection, training and a number of other special operations.

