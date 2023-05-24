Textron Aviation delivers first passenger unit of Cessna SkyCourier large-utility turboprop

Textron Aviation today announced the recent delivery of the first passenger unit of the twin-engine, large-utility turboprop, the Cessna SkyCourier, for use by Western Aircraft, Inc., doing business in Hawaii as L?na’i Air. The company offers luxury air service connecting Oahu to the island of L?na’i.

The Cessna SkyCourier is designed and produced by Textron Aviation Inc.

“The Cessna SkyCourier is well on its way to becoming a legendary aircraft for our company,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations, Textron Aviation. “It’s highly versatile, with cabin flexibility, payload capability, performance and low operating costs, and has already proven to be popular around the world.”

Certification and deliveries of the SkyCourier commenced in early 2022. The aircraft is a clean-sheet, custom design that brings modern solutions and unmatched value proposition to the segment.

“We’re thankful for our talented team who brought the Cessna SkyCourier to life, and for customers like L?na’i Air, who see the value in this incredible aircraft,” O’Bannion said.

Designed with serviceability at the forefront, the SkyCourier features simple systems and easy access points throughout the aircraft for easy maintenance. The team also developed innovative ways to optionally convert the aircraft from a 19-seat passenger configuration to a cargo configuration using patent-pending quick-release seats and removable bulkheads.

23 May 2023, 02:07 (CDT)