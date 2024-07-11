Textron Aviation delivers first Cessna SkyCourier Combi to Everts Air

Textron Aviation has announced the delivery of the first Cessna SkyCourier equipped with a Combi interior conversion to Everts Air, an Alaskan-based operator. This new configuration enhances the twin-engine utility turboprop’s flexibility, catering to both passenger and cargo needs simultaneously.

Key Details

Customer: Everts Air, serving Alaskan passenger, cargo, and charter operations.

Everts Air, serving Alaskan passenger, cargo, and charter operations. Aircraft: Cessna SkyCourier with Combi interior conversion.

Cessna SkyCourier with Combi interior conversion. Certification: The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) granted certification for the Combi interior in May 2024.

Features and Benefits

Combi Interior: The configuration allows operators to modify the aircraft’s interior to accommodate both passengers and cargo, adding to the existing gravel kit and full freighter conversion options.

The configuration allows operators to modify the aircraft’s interior to accommodate both passengers and cargo, adding to the existing gravel kit and full freighter conversion options. Versatility: The SkyCourier’s adaptability makes it ideal for diverse missions, benefiting government bodies, law enforcement, armed forces, businesses, and charitable groups.

The SkyCourier’s adaptability makes it ideal for diverse missions, benefiting government bodies, law enforcement, armed forces, businesses, and charitable groups. Fleet Integration: The new aircraft joins Everts Air’s fleet, which includes a SkyCourier freighter variant and six Cessna Caravans.

Statements

Lannie O’Bannion, Senior Vice President, Sales and Flight Operations: “The SkyCourier’s new Combi option demonstrates the aircraft’s ability to meet versatile mission profiles for customers worldwide. We are grateful for the continued trust from customers like Everts Air.“

“The SkyCourier’s new Combi option demonstrates the aircraft’s ability to meet versatile mission profiles for customers worldwide. We are grateful for the continued trust from customers like Everts Air.“ Robert W. Everts, Owner of Everts Air: “The SkyCourier Combi is a next-generation aircraft for Bush Alaska, offering flexibility, reliability, and the ultimate solution for air freight and passenger support in remote communities.”

The introduction of the Combi interior option for the Cessna SkyCourier expands its utility and reinforces its position as a versatile and reliable aircraft for a variety of markets and missions globally.