Textron Aviation delivers 250th Cessna Citation M2; supports dynamic customer operations

Textron Aviation Inc. recently delivered the 250th of its entry-level light jet, the Cessna Citation M2, to Fast Rabbit Aviation, LLC located in Seattle. The first Citation M2 entered the market in December 2013 and quickly established a strong reputation among owners and operators.

“The M2 is an ideal fit for operators in need of an agile aircraft with the power, range and speed to complete their mission with efficiency and comfort,” said Rob Scholl, senior vice president, Sales. “Today, when reliability, flexibility and value are more vital than ever before, we’re proud to reach this milestone and continue providing an aircraft that can support the operations of many dynamic organizations worldwide.”

The Citation M2 supports a wide range of global customers with a variety of mission needs, making it the preferred platform for owner-operators and corporate flight departments alike. The light jet is also highly regarded for its range and performance for regional travel, providing access to areas where commercial service may be limited.

The owners of Fast Rabbit Aviation intend to use their new M2 for frequent trips throughout the U.S. West Coast; the aircraft is able to fly nonstop with four passengers from Seattle to Burbank, Calif. With the versatile multi-engine aircraft, the new owners may take further advantage of the M2’s range and agility in the future by completing a trip around the world.

“The M2 enables a straightforward transition for piston and turboprop aircraft pilots ready to step up to jets by utilizing one of the aircraft’s greatest assets,” Scholl said. “The jet’s touch-controlled G3000 avionics provide pilots with intuitive control, offering an ideal flight experience.”

A light jet certified for single-pilot operation, the M2 is renowned for its innovative flight deck powered by recently updated Garmin Aviation G3000 avionics, allowing piston aircraft operators familiar with the Garmin avionics suite to seamlessly step up to turbine aircraft.

Following simulator training, many new M2 owners and operators take advantage of Textron Aviation’s unique pilot support services offering, which includes customized entry-into-service support programs. These programs provide assistance to pilots of all experience levels. In addition, every Cessna Citation business jet, including the M2, is backed by Textron Aviation’s extensive global customer service team. Customers have direct access to a team of expert service representatives offering maintenance, inspections, parts, repairs, avionic upgrades, equipment installations, refurbishments and other specialized services through a global network staffed with more than 3,000 employees.

WICHITA, Kan., June 15, 2020