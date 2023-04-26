Textron Aviation celebrates milestone 400th delivery for Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2

Textron Aviation announced the delivery of its 400th Citation CJ4 series aircraft to Koch Holdings of Easton, Pennsylvania. This milestone delivery for the Cessna Citation CJ4 series reinforces the Citation family as the world’s most popular line of business jets and demonstrates the company’s commitment to continued innovation for customers as exemplified in the latest Citation CJ4 Gen2 aircraft.

Cessna Citation jets are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc.

The Citation CJ4 business jet series, which entered service in 2010, continues to stand out due to its combination of high performance, low operating costs and class-leading cabin amenities. It’s recognized as one of the premier single-pilot business aircraft in the world.

About the Citation CJ4 Gen2

The CJ4 Gen2 is the largest Citation aircraft in the light jet segment. Cessna Citations are renowned for combining reliability, efficiency and comfort with class-leading performance, and no other family of business jets offers such a seamless progression of aircraft with extraordinary capabilities.

The single-pilot certified CJ4 Gen2 combines superior speed, range and operating economics compared to larger aircraft, making it the ideal platform for owner-operators or corporate missions. The jet seats up to ten passengers and offers a 1,040-pound baggage capacity.

Valued by customers around the world for luxury and productivity, the CJ4 Gen2 is also used for a wide range of missions including air ambulance, maritime patrol, search and rescue and aerial survey.

WICHITA, Kan., 25 April 2023, 11:11 (CDT)