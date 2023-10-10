Textron Aviation celebrates 100th delivery of Cessna Citation Longitude

Textron Aviation announced the delivery of the 100th Cessna Citation Longitude business jet to a loyal Citation customer, marking a significant achievement for this super-midsize jet. Textron Aviation employees commemorated the milestone with a special event at the company’s headquarters in Wichita.

The Cessna Citation Longitude, designed and produced by Textron Aviation, is praised for its performance, efficiency, and unmatched cabin experience. Lannie O’Bannion, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Flight Operations, stated that the aircraft has already gained a legendary reputation in its segment and emphasised the company’s commitment to providing an exceptional aviation experience for customers.

The Citation Longitude sets itself apart by focusing on pilot experience, passenger comfort, and overall performance, earning its position as the flagship of the Citation family of business jets. It boasts unrivalled range, payload capacity, and cruise speed at a lower direct operating cost compared to other super-midsize business jets.

