Textron Aviation announces order for 40 Cessna Skyhawks to support pilot training for ATP Flight School

Textron Aviation has announced an agreement with ATP Flight School to purchase 40 Cessna Skyhawk aircraft, which will be delivered in 2025. This order follows a previous fleet purchase of 55 Cessna Skyhawks in October 2022.

ATP Flight School aims to train 20,000 airline pilots by 2030 and is expanding its fleet to support this goal. The Cessna Skyhawk is a trusted and popular training aircraft known for its stable flight characteristics, advanced avionics, and reliability. With this purchase, ATP Flight School will provide its students with access to a modern and advanced fleet, helping them achieve their airline career goals efficiently.

The Cessna Skyhawk has a long-standing history in aviation, with over 45,000 aircraft delivered worldwide, making it the most widely delivered aircraft in aviation history.