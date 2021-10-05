Textron Aviation announces order for 10 Cessna Skyhawk aircraft to support Kansas State University’s growing pilot training enrolment

Textron Aviation today announced an order for 10 Cessna Skyhawk piston aircraft for the Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus, expanding the school’s fleet of Skyhawk aircraft to 20. The aircraft will help support the university’s growing enrollment in its pilot training programmes.

The Cessna Skyhawk is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc.

“Textron Aviation remains committed to supporting the training and development of the next generation of pilots, and our continued strong relationship with Kansas State is a critical element to these efforts,” said Chris Crow, vice president, Piston Sales, Textron Aviation. “Kansas State University has been training future pilots in Cessna Skyhawks since their program’s inception in 1987, further demonstrating the strength and capability of the platform and its leadership in pilot training.”

Throughout many years, Textron Aviation has established a long-term relationship with the K-State Aerospace and Technology Campus, located in Salina, Kansas. In 2019, the school took delivery of five new Skyhawks in its efforts to continue to modernize its fleet. K-State was also one of the first universities to participate in Textron Aviation’s Top Hawk program, which provides selected schools with the opportunity to fly a custom branded Skyhawk for flight training and promotional activities.

Deliveries of the 10 new aircraft, which are equipped with the leading Garmin G1000 NXi avionics system, are expected to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

“The addition of these aircraft is a major step toward our vision to meet industry demands by providing students experience from a primary trainer all the way to a business-class airplane,” said Alysia Starkey, CEO and dean of K-State Salina.

WICHITA, Kan., October 5, 2021