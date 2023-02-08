Textron Aviation adds to growing list of options for Cessna SkyCourier with introduction of new gravel kit

Textron Aviation today announced it is now offering a gravel kit for its new twin-engine, large-utility Cessna SkyCourier turboprop that gives customers the flexibility to operate their aircraft in and out of unimproved runways around the world. First deliveries of the SkyCourier with the installed option will commence later this month.

The Cessna SkyCourier is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc. company. The clean-sheet design aircraft achieved Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification in March 2022 with the first deliveries following just two months later.

“Cessna aircraft have been moving people and critically-needed goods in and out of remote areas for decades, and this new capability allows SkyCourier customers to operate in some of the world’s most demanding environments,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president of Sales and Flight Operations. “The addition of this new gravel kit greatly enhances the already rugged reliability of the SkyCourier.”

This additional option for the SkyCourier paves the way for further use in global markets by a variety of customers, including government agencies, law enforcement and militaries, air ambulance operators, freight hauliers, corporations and humanitarian organisations.