Madrid-based Euroairlines strengthens its aerotaxi service with its new Cessna 421C aircraft

Euroairlines, a Spanish airline, has unveiled its new Cessna 421C Golden Eagle aircraft at Cuatro Vientos Airport in Madrid. The twin-engine aircraft, designed exclusively for passenger transport, has a capacity of 6 passengers and will enable Euroairlines to expand its aerotaxi service to North Africa.

With a top speed of 475 km/h and a cruise speed of 444 km/h, the Cessna 421C has a range exceeding 2,000 kilometres. Antonio Lopez Lazaro, CEO of Euroairlines, highlighted the aircraft’s ability to access new routes, offering customised and efficient flight experiences at a reduced price, increased range, payload, and complexity. The extended range of the Cessna 421C will facilitate routes to Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Morocco, Tunisia, and Algeria.

Euroairlines aims to strengthen its aerotaxi service, catering to passengers seeking destinations beyond regular airline routes without schedule restrictions. The service also includes the transportation of goods, animals, and medical isotopes.

Founded in 2000, Euroairlines has evolved into an airline providing distribution services to other airlines. With offices in various locations, the company generated five million euros in revenue in 2023 and anticipates reaching 20 million euros in 2024.