Jet OUT celebrates order of four Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 business jets

Representatives from Jet OUT and Textron Aviation celebrated today the company’s fleet order of Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2 business jets. The order includes two aircraft delivered in June, and four expected to be delivered in 2024.

The announcement was made at the Textron Aviation static display at Henderson Executive Airport where Jet OUT’s CJ4 Gen2 is on display during the 2023 National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Jet OUT, an aircraft charter and co-ownership business headquartered in Milwaukee, currently operates three CJ4 Gen2 aircraft.

18 October 2023, 09:00 (CDT)