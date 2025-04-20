Four killed in Illinois plane crash amid rising aviation fatalities

A single-engine Cessna 180G Skywagon plane registered N4679U crashed near Trilla, Illinois, on Saturday morning, killing all four people on board—two men and two women. The aircraft had departed from Menomonie, Wisconsin, and reportedly struck power lines before going down around 10:15 and catching fire on impact.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. Governor JB Pritzker called the incident “terrible news” and urged the public to follow emergency instructions.

The crash follows a string of recent fatal aviation accidents across the U.S., including a deadly crash in Nebraska just a day earlier, adding to growing concerns over aviation safety in 2025.

#Ongoing Yesterday, a Cessna 180 crashed in Trilla (Illinois, US) All four aboard died. Media reported plane hit powerlines. Aircraft [Registration “N4679U”] was privately owned. Updates when possible. pic.twitter.com/PYIj0yOrVP — Air Safety #OTD by Francisco Cunha (@OnDisasters) April 20, 2025