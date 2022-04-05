First Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 enters into service following FAA certification

Textron Aviation is celebrating the first delivery of the Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 light jet, following the completion of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) type certification. Elite Team Offices, headquartered in Clovis, California, recently took delivery of the first production Citation M2 Gen2. The milestone comes less than six months after Textron Aviation announced the latest model during the 2021 National Business Aviation Association – Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition.

The M2 Gen2 is designed and produced by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company.

“We redefined the entry-level light jet segment when we brought the Citation M2 to market in 2013, and with this integration of next-generation interior technology and design, we know the M2 Gen2 will continue to be among the most popular light jet models,” said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. “We’re thrilled to get this airplane into the hands of the customers who helped shape it. Guy Stockbridge and his Elite Team Offices operation represent the ideal customer for the M2 Gen2: a first-time aircraft owner whose missions demand a versatile aircraft with performance and cabin amenities often found only in larger jets.”

Stockbridge, owner of Elite Team Offices, started his enterprise as a home-based landscape maintenance business in 1987. Today Elite Team Offices employs more than 500 people across its landscape, landscape management, renewable energy civil grading, vertical and development construction companies spread across the entire nation.

“We are excited beyond explanation on finally owing our own light jet and what it will do for me, my wife, our teammates and clients,” Stockbridge said. “Knowing we can get to any project we have across the United States in hours seems unbelievable and amazing at the same time. We are looking forward to flying out of Wichita in our new M2 Gen2 jet straight to one of our solar projects in Arizona and be at home in the same day. What a blessing!”

WICHITA, Kan., April 4, 2022