Design and technology unite in the new Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Citation XLS Gen2 business jets

Textron Aviation, an industry leader in bringing new products and product updates to market, today announced the next generation Cessna Citation M2 Gen2 and Cessna Citation XLS Gen2 business jets. Unveiled on the eve of this week’s National Business Aviation Association – Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the updates to the entry-level light jet and the midsize business jet usher in the next generation of aircraft design and technology, increasing comfort and productivity for passengers and pilots.

The Cessna Citation business jet family is designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc.

“With the mindset that no detail is too small when shaping customer flight experiences, we’ve touched all areas of these aircraft to create the Citation M2 Gen2 and the Citation XLS Gen2 – from the cockpit to cargo area and everywhere in between,” said Christi Tannahill, senior vice president, Customer Experience. “Shaped by extensive customer feedback, the upgrades to these aircraft embody the latest in technology and design. These new models represent a significant commitment from Textron Aviation as we continue to bring best-in-class performance and features to our customers.”

The company is now taking orders for both new models with deliveries expected to begin by the end of the first quarter of 2022 for the Citation M2 Gen2 and the second quarter of 2022 for the Citation XLS Gen2. NBAA-BACE attendees will have the opportunity to preview the new Gen2 interior mockups during the event at Textron Aviation’s static display at Henderson Executive Airport.

Citation M2 Gen2 The latest updates to the Citation M2 platform strengthen the model’s focus on pilot and passenger comfort as well as productivity. A thoughtfully designed aircraft from front to back, the M2 Gen2 brings an enhanced cabin experience that includes premium interior styling, ambient accent lighting, re-mastered illuminated cupholders and additional in-flight accessible storage.

Productivity has also been bolstered with the latest technology in the cabin such as wireless charging capabilities and USB-A ports at each cabin seat. In the cockpit, three inches of legroom has been added to the co-pilot position for enhanced comfort. Additionally, cabin entry threshold materials have been improved for durability and maintainability.

“Since the Citation M2 was first introduced in 2013, it has quickly become one of our most popular light jet models – in particular with owner/operator customers,” Tannahill added. “Building on its already outstanding performance capabilities and flexibility, the M2 Gen2 brings the latest cabin amenities and technological advances often found in larger jets to the entry-level light jet segment. Passengers will appreciate the USB-A ports at every cabin seat and the USB-C ports in the club area.”

Citation XLS Gen2 Walking up to the Citation XLS Gen2, customers and pilots will immediately notice the elevated ramp presence with the new lighted airstair door. A new entry curtain has been added for inclement weather protection on the ground and improved cabin acoustics in flight. Once on board, customers will be immersed with natural lighting and elegant styling and materials.

A new pedestal seat design enhances passenger comfort with individual controls, new styling and optional quilting, while the forward couch features an optional fold-down capability, which allows passengers to access baggage in flight.

In addition to these modern design elements, the XLS Gen2 also features a state-of-the-art intuitive wireless cabin management system that includes a touchscreen moving map monitor, wireless charging, USB charging ports at each cabin seat and optional Bongiovi Immersive speaker-less sound system.

“The 560XL series is the best-selling midsize business jet family of the 21st century, and the customer-influenced updates we’ve made will ensure the next generation retains that title,” Tannahill said. “Like its predecessors, the XLS Gen2 hits the sweet spot of offering the features, amenities and comfort of a midsize jet, but with lower operating costs.”

With more than 1,000 560XLs delivered throughout the past 25 years, fractional owners and charter operators consistently choose the Cessna Citation 560XL series for its unparalleled combination of performance, comfort, ease of operation, range of mission capabilities and favourable operating efficiencies. For more information about the XLS Gen2, visit www.cessna.com/gen2jets

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 11, 2021